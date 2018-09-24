Biden postpones campaign visit for Stacey Abrams: report

Former Vice President Biden is postponing a campaign trip to boost Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Biden’s campaign stop was slated for Thursday, but an aide told the AP that there was a scheduling conflict. The former vice president is reportedly rescheduling his trip for some time in October.

The Hill reached out to the Abrams campaign for comment.

Biden, who is widely considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020, has been hitting the campaign trail around the country for 2018 Democrats in competitive races up and down the ballot.

Earlier this month, he traveled to New Jersey to campaign alongside Democrat Mikie Sherrill, who’s running in a competitive race to replace retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenTrump endorses Republican candidate in key NJ House race On The Money: Lawmakers get deal to avoid shutdown | House panel approves 'tax cuts 2.0' bill | Jobless claims hold steady near 49-year low Congress sends first spending package to Trump in push to avert shutdown MORE (R-N.J.). And he’s slated to travel to South Carolina for a Wednesday fundraiser with James Smith, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Abrams is locked in a tough fight for the governor’s mansion against Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who’s a conservative firebrand and ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpGrassley: Dems 'withheld information' on new Kavanaugh allegation Health advocates decry funding transfer over migrant children Groups plan mass walkout in support of Kavanaugh accuser MORE.

A poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News released in early September found the race in a dead heat. Meanwhile, the Abrams's campaign on Monday released an internal poll that had her up 6 points over Kemp, 48 percent to 42 percent.

Abrams, a former state House minority leader, would be the first black female governor in the U.S. if she’s elected in November.