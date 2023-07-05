trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Schiff, censured by GOP, raises $8.1M for Senate bid in second quarter

by Julia Shapero - 07/05/23 10:18 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/05/23 10:18 AM ET

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was censured by House Republicans last month, raised $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter of 2023.

The California Democrat finished the quarter with nearly $30 million in cash on hand, after receiving contributions from more than 144,000 unique donors, according to his campaign.

“With over $29.5 million cash on hand, the campaign continues to gain momentum and is best positioned to run an effective campaign as we get closer to the primary election,” Schiff’s campaign manager, Brad Elkins, said in a press release. 

“It’s abundantly clear that Adam’s message and record of results are resonating with the people of California,” Elkins added.

Schiff was censured by House Republicans late last month over his previous comments criticizing former President Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. The California Democrat, who led the first impeachment effort against Trump, called the censure a “badge of honor” and fundraised off the vote.

“Today, I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor,” Schiff said. “Knowing that I have lived my oath. Knowing that I have done my duty, to hold a dangerous and out of control president accountable. And knowing that I would do so again — in a heartbeat — if the circumstances should ever require it.”

Schiff is facing off against fellow California Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in what could become a hotly contested race for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Tags 2024 California Senate race 2024 election Adam Schiff Barbara Lee California Senate race Dianne Feinstein Katie Porter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  3. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  4. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  5. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  6. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  7. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  8. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  9. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  10. Former GOP rep, Jan. 6 select committee adviser working with Hunter Biden legal ...
  11. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  12. Philadelphia shooting suspect identified; police say 40-year-old fired ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy to face a punishing July
  14. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  15. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  16. July Fourth marked Earth’s hottest day on record
  17. Democrats’ effort to force gun votes fizzles in House
  18. Democrats despise the democracy of the Supreme Court
Load more