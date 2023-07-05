Schiff, censured by GOP, raises $8.1M for Senate bid in second quarter

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was censured by House Republicans last month, raised $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter of 2023.

The California Democrat finished the quarter with nearly $30 million in cash on hand, after receiving contributions from more than 144,000 unique donors, according to his campaign.

“With over $29.5 million cash on hand, the campaign continues to gain momentum and is best positioned to run an effective campaign as we get closer to the primary election,” Schiff’s campaign manager, Brad Elkins, said in a press release.

“It’s abundantly clear that Adam’s message and record of results are resonating with the people of California,” Elkins added.

Schiff was censured by House Republicans late last month over his previous comments criticizing former President Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. The California Democrat, who led the first impeachment effort against Trump, called the censure a “badge of honor” and fundraised off the vote.

“Today, I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor,” Schiff said. “Knowing that I have lived my oath. Knowing that I have done my duty, to hold a dangerous and out of control president accountable. And knowing that I would do so again — in a heartbeat — if the circumstances should ever require it.”

Schiff is facing off against fellow California Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in what could become a hotly contested race for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).