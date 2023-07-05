trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe

by Julia Shapero - 07/05/23 3:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/05/23 3:58 PM ET

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

The subpoenas sought information related to lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and the chair of the Arizona Republican Party about alleged errors in the state’s 2020 election results, according to The Arizona Republic. President Biden won Arizona that year, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold.

Smith previously subpoenaed leading Arizona state lawmakers in the Jan. 6 probe, The Arizona Republic reported. However, he does not appear to have requested information from former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R). 

The Washington Post reported Saturday that former President Trump made multiple calls to Ducey after the 2020 election to encourage the Arizona governor to find votes to overturn his narrow loss in the state.

Ducey reportedly told a donor about the calls earlier this year and expressed his surprise that Smith had not contacted him for the Jan. 6 probe.

Former Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged over the weekend that he called Ducey to discuss the election but said he doesn’t recall “any pressure” from Trump to try and persuade the then-governor to overturn the results.

Trump’s calls to the Arizona governor bear resemblance to his now infamous call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, in which he urged the state’s chief election official to “find 11,780 votes,” or the number of votes needed to flip the state in Trump’s favor. Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for attempts to overturn the election.

Raffensperger was interviewed by investigators with Smith’s office last Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland last fall to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump, also led the probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents that resulted in a 37-count indictment last month.

Tags Arizona Arizona secretary of state Brad Raffensperger Donald Trump Doug Ducey Jack Smith Jan. 6 probe Joe Biden Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  8. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  9. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  10. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  11. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  12. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  13. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  14. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  15. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  16. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  17. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  18. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
Load more