Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

The subpoenas sought information related to lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and the chair of the Arizona Republican Party about alleged errors in the state’s 2020 election results, according to The Arizona Republic. President Biden won Arizona that year, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold.

Smith previously subpoenaed leading Arizona state lawmakers in the Jan. 6 probe, The Arizona Republic reported. However, he does not appear to have requested information from former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

The Washington Post reported Saturday that former President Trump made multiple calls to Ducey after the 2020 election to encourage the Arizona governor to find votes to overturn his narrow loss in the state.

Ducey reportedly told a donor about the calls earlier this year and expressed his surprise that Smith had not contacted him for the Jan. 6 probe.

Former Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged over the weekend that he called Ducey to discuss the election but said he doesn’t recall “any pressure” from Trump to try and persuade the then-governor to overturn the results.

Trump’s calls to the Arizona governor bear resemblance to his now infamous call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, in which he urged the state’s chief election official to “find 11,780 votes,” or the number of votes needed to flip the state in Trump’s favor. Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for attempts to overturn the election.

Raffensperger was interviewed by investigators with Smith’s office last Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland last fall to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump, also led the probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents that resulted in a 37-count indictment last month.