Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is narrowing in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary as former President Trump leads the field, according to a new poll.

A poll released by Echelon Insights this week found Trump as the frontrunner at 49 percent while DeSantis notched 16 percent in second place and Ramaswamy 10 percent in third.

The poll showed Ramaswamy gaining 2 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted in May, when the biotech entrepreneur had 8 percent support. Meanwhile, DeSantis dropped 3 percentage points since the May poll, when he was at 19 percent.

The development comes as some Republicans have expressed concerns about DeSantis’s viability as a candidate since his campaign rollout over a glitchy Twitter Spaces event in May.

The Florida governor recently drew the ire of the GOP LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and other members of the party after his campaign released a video last week criticizing Trump’s past support for the LGBTQ community.

The Echelon Insights poll surveyed 1,020 voters in the likely electorate between June 26 and June 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.