trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll

by Caroline Vakil - 07/05/23 4:04 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/05/23 4:04 PM ET

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is narrowing in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary as former President Trump leads the field, according to a new poll.

A poll released by Echelon Insights this week found Trump as the frontrunner at 49 percent while DeSantis notched 16 percent in second place and Ramaswamy 10 percent in third. 

The poll showed Ramaswamy gaining 2 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted in May, when the biotech entrepreneur had 8 percent support. Meanwhile, DeSantis dropped 3 percentage points since the May poll, when he was at 19 percent. 

The development comes as some Republicans have expressed concerns about DeSantis’s viability as a candidate since his campaign rollout over a glitchy Twitter Spaces event in May. 

The Florida governor recently drew the ire of the GOP LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and other members of the party after his campaign released a video last week criticizing Trump’s past support for the LGBTQ community. 

The Echelon Insights poll surveyed 1,020 voters in the likely electorate between June 26 and June 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Tags Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  8. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  9. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  10. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  11. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  14. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  15. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  16. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  17. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  18. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
Load more