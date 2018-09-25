Gun control group focusing on 15 Republican House districts: report

A major gun control group is investing $5 million in digital ads focused on 15 Republican House districts that could turn blue in the upcoming midterm elections, Politico reported.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which was founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is targeting 15 suburban districts highlighted in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "Red to Blue" target list, according to the news outlet.

The districts, which are mostly outside of cities, include communities in New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Colorado, Michigan and more, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Suburban swing districts are going to make this election, and gun safety resonates extremely high with suburban voters,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, told Politico. “We’re trying to galvanize new, young and suburban voters in a way that they’ve never been engaged before and meeting them exactly where they are.”

The group is reportedly targeting some of the most highly watched races of the midterms, including the face-off between Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), a 30-year incumbent, and his opponent, Democrat Harley Rouda. Other vulnerable Republican incumbents being targeted by Everytown's ads include Reps. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurMillionaires group endorses Dem House candidates opposed to GOP tax law Election handicapper moves 10 races toward Dems Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE (N.J.), Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockDems see Kavanaugh saga as playing to their advantage Millionaires group endorses Dem House candidates opposed to GOP tax law Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls MORE (Va.), Mike Bishop (Mich.).

The ads feature images of students leaving school buildings after mass shootings, filing out with their hands in the air, according to Politico.

“Not one more high school," one ad says, the news outlet reported. "Not one more church. Not one more concert, office, campus, newspaper, kindergarten class. Not one more."

Everytown also plans to spend $10 million on the gubernatorial races in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and New Mexico, it added.