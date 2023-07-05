DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a jab at the Biden administration after officials confirmed Wednesday that cocaine had been found inside the White House.

“I’ve long believed, I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration’s been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Outkick.

“I could tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the governor’s mansion. So that’s not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper. But that’s the extent of our adventures at the governor’s mansion,” he added.

The Secret Service confirmed earlier Wednesday that cocaine was the suspicious substance that had been found at the White House last weekend.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing that “where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area where many … West Wing visitors come through this particular area,” though it’s unclear who brought the substance in.

President Biden and his family were at Camp David and not at the White House when the cocaine was discovered.

Separately, former President Trump weighed in on the discovery of cocaine at the White House, saying in a post on Truth Social, “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!”