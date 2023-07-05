trending:

Campaign

Trump bashes DeSantis after July 4th: ‘His campaign is in total disarray’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/05/23 5:41 PM ET
Former President Trump blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on social media for his stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, labeling his campaign as being in “total disarray.”

“Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!”

Like many other GOP presidential candidates, DeSantis used Independence Day as an opportunity to campaign in early primary states like New Hampshire.

DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Rep. Will Hurd (Texas) and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) all came out to walk in a holiday parade in Merrimack, N.H. on the Fourth of July. Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was also in attendance.

DeSantis had also marched in a parade in Wolfeboro, N.H., earlier in the day. Videos show DeSantis shaking hands with bystanders even as he and his wife Casey DeSantis got caught in a downpour during one of the parades that day.

“We appreciate both parades, and we’re going to be doing so much more here,” DeSantis told WMUR News. “It was just good to be up here and celebrate Independence Day with a bunch of patriotic America.”

DeSantis is generally in second place but trailing Trump in most national polls, with the former president maintaining a comfortable lead.

In Iowa, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R), former Vice President Mike Pence, radio host Larry Elder (R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and Burgum all participated in festivities ranging from 5K runs to parades to celebrate Independence Day on the campaign trail. Trump opted to send out a Truth Social message to commemorate the holiday.

“Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!” he wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment.

