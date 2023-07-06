Pro-Pence super PAC hits Trump for praise of Putin, Kim Jong Un

A super PAC backing former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential campaign is hitting former President Trump for his previous praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a new TV ad.

The TV ad, called “Strength” and rolled out on Thursday, was launched by Committed to America and is part of a $150,000 ad buy. The ad will be aired on Fox News and digital platforms in the early presidential state of Iowa for 10 days, according to the super PAC.

The ad airs headlines about comments Trump made in February 2022, ahead of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in which he called Putin a “genius” and “savvy” during an interview on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” as he spoke about the Russian president’s strategy in recognizing two Ukrainian breakaway territories. Pence and other top Republicans like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) have distanced themselves from Trump’s remarks.

The ad also shows a photo of Trump shaking hands with the North Korean leader, in addition to a post from Trump congratulating Kim after North Korea joined the World Health Organization executive board.

“America doesn’t stand with thugs and dictators. We confront them—or at least, we used to,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad.

“There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin. There can only be room for champions of freedom,” Pence can later be heard saying in the ad.

The ad comes a week after Pence made a surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, becoming the only 3034 presidential candidate so far to visit the country since announcing their candidacy.