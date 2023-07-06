trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Delaware House candidate who would be first trans Congress member rakes in $414K in five days

by Julia Mueller - 07/06/23 12:43 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/06/23 12:43 PM ET
FILE — LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. McBride, now a Delaware state Senator, announced Monday, June 26, 2023, she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride, who could become the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, raked in more than $414,000 in the first five days of her campaign, she announced on Thursday. 

“In just the first five days of this campaign, we raised more than $414,000, including the generous support of almost 550 Delaware donors from every corner of this state,” McBride said on Twitter, sharing an infographic on the campaign’s fundraising numbers as of June 30.

McBride, who became the nation’s first openly transgender state senator in 2020, launched her campaign for Delaware’s sole House seat on June 26.

The Delaware Democrat isn’t the first openly transgender candidate for Congress but, if she wins, could become the first to claim a seat in either chamber. 

McBride is running for the seat Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt is vacating as she runs for the Delaware Senate seat left open by retiring Sen. Tom Carper (D).

“In 2020, I became the first openly trans person elected to serve as a State Senator anywhere in the country. It really felt like America was blazing a path to the future. But since then, the far-right has tried to use the LGBTQ community as a scapegoat for their policy failures,” McBride said in her campaign announcement.

“As they’ve increased their attacks on families and kids, it has become even clearer: for our democracy to work, it needs to include all of us. If elected, I’ll be the first openly trans member in Congress.”

Tags congress Delaware Lisa Blunt Rochester Tom Carper transgender

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  6. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  7. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  10. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  11. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  12. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  13. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  14. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  15. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  16. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  17. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  18. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
Load more