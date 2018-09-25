Clinton to hold fundraiser for Menendez in NJ next month

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton2016 pollsters erred by not weighing education on state level, says political analyst Could President Trump's talk of a 'red wave' cause his supporters to stay home in midterms? Dem group targets Trump in M voter registration campaign: report MORE is slated to attend a fundraiser for Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) reelection campaign next month, according to multiple reports.

New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti tweeted a photo of the invitation to the fundraiser, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Jersey City, N.J. The minimum contribution for attendees is listed as $500, while the highest contribution level is listed as $5,400.

Well this is interesting: @HillaryClinton doing a fundraiser for @BobMenendezNJ at Liberty Steakhouse in mid October.



From $500 to $5,400 per person pic.twitter.com/p6doDgMn8p — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) September 25, 2018

The fundraiser was first noted by the Hudson Reporter earlier this month.

Clinton is increasing her visibility on the campaign trail for Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is expected to attend additional fundraisers for women candidates, and is scheduled to headline Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraisers in San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Menendez is seeking reelection for a third term in his campaign against businessman Bob Hugin (R).

Nonpartisan election forecaster Cook Political Report has deemed the race "likely Democratic," and a RealClearPolitics average of polling in the race shows Menendez with a 8.3 percentage point lead.

Menendez was acquitted earlier this year in a corruption trial where prosecutors alleged he exchanged political favors for gifts from a Florida doctor.