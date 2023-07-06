trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump, DeSantis will need to sign loyalty pledge to make Florida ballot, state GOP says

by Julia Mueller - 07/06/23 2:03 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/06/23 2:03 PM ET
Greg Nash

Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and their fellow Republican candidates vying for the White House in 2024 will have to pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee in order to get on the primary ballot in the Sunshine State, the state GOP said.

“The pledge – which is the word-for-word the same language as the RNC pledge – was requested and passed by our members to ensure maximum unity heading into the General Election,” Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler told The Hill. 

“The days of party grifters such as Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger using Republican Party resources to secure a title and then weaponize that title against our own team must end. Contested primaries are part of the process, but we must always remember that the Democrats are the true threat to the America we love, and we must be unified to defeat every single one of them,” Ziegler said. 

The requirement from the Florida GOP echoes the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) requirement that candidates pledge support for the eventual nominee in order to get on the party’s presidential primary debate stage, among other qualifying criteria.

Some Republican presidential contenders have bristled at the RNC’s requirement.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has said the RNC’s ask is a “useless idea.” Candidate Will Hurd has said he “won’t be signing any kind of pledges.”

DeSantis, the governor of the Sunshine State, has sidestepped questions about whether he’d back the eventual nominee. The Florida Republican has regularly polled as the closest GOP challenger to Trump, who is leading the party’s polling and who has also been noncommittal about whether he’d support the primary winner.

The Florida presidential primary is set to be held March 19. Politico first reported the loyalty pledge from the state’s GOP.

Julia Manchester contributed.

Tags 2024 presidential election Adam Kinzinger Chris Christie Donald Trump Florida Liz Cheney loyalty pledge RNC Ron DeSantis Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  5. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  6. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  7. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  8. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  9. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  10. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  11. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  12. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  13. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  14. New Twitter CEO takes swipe at new Meta rival Threads
  15. Wisconsin governor boosts public school funding for next 402 years 
  16. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  17. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  18. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
Load more