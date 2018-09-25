Steyer to spend over $5M on Gillum campaign in Florida

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer is donating millions of dollars to progressive candidate Andrew Gillum's campaign for Florida governor.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Steyer directed his political operation to spend more than $5 million on Gillum's governor's race against Ron Desantis (R).

Steyer, an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republican threatens to push for Rosenstein impeachment unless he testifies Judge suggests Trump’s tweet about Stormy Daniels was ‘hyperbole’ not defamation Rosenstein faces Trump showdown MORE, told The Times that he would spend more money in Florida than any other state in the run-up to the November midterm elections.

“He’s a fierce gun control person, he’s been a climate champion,” Steyer said of Gillum in an interview with The Times. “He’s called for the impeachment of the president. He’s been willing to talk plainly to Florida voters, and they’ve responded.”

Steyer added that his financial involvement in Florida would mainly focus on turning out young voters and minorities.

The Times noted that Steyer is scheduled to appear alongside Gillum at a campaign event this weekend.

Gillum has a 3.8 percentage lead over DeSantis, according to an average of polls produced by RealClearPolitics. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the gubernatorial contest a “toss-up.”

The news regarding Steyer's spending on Gillum's campaign came the same day it was reported that he may shift his focus to Senate races if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinHouse Republican threatens to push for Rosenstein impeachment unless he testifies Rosenstein faces Trump showdown Solicitor general could take over Mueller probe if Rosenstein exits MORE is fired.

Steyer has pledged to spend $110 million on races across the U.S.