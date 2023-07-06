trending:

Campaign

Marianne Williamson’s campaign suffers new round of staff exits

by Hanna Trudo - 07/06/23 4:52 PM ET
FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at a campaign stop at Body and Soul Wellness Center in Dubuque, Iowa. The bestselling author and spiritual guru has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Marianne Williamson’s embattled presidential campaign has sent another round of staffers heading for the exit, the latest of several public departures.

A campaign spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Williamson’s team is “restructuring” to accommodate the upcoming election cycle.

Williamson, a spiritual author and progressive Democrat, is challenging President Biden for the party’s nomination in 2024, a bid that has been filled with controversy after frequent staffing shake-ups have caused observers to question the campaign’s professionalism and readiness for the national stage.

“Under the leadership of Campaign Manager Carlos Cardona, we’re restructuring our campaign to become more efficient leading into primary elections,” the spokesperson said.

The comments follow a report from Politico detailing the new loss of more staff members, including several in early primary states. The account, which cited four unnamed sources, noted that the nimble South Carolina team had departed.

While Williamson’s campaign did not confirm individual employees’ reported exits, the source emphasized the need to make strategic tweaks to better rival the sitting president.

“Every campaign or company will adjust on strategy, and face tough staffing decisions to become more efficient with resources,” the spokesperson added. “Our focus is on creating the best team possible, and we are doing that.”

The news broke following the hire of Cardona as Williamson’s newest campaign manager to run internal operations, which have been under constant scrutiny amid staff exits.

