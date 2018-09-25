Bredesen says he won't back Schumer for Senate Dem leader

© Getty
Phil Bredesen, the Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee, said on Tuesday night that he won't support Sen. Chuck SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump, GOP regain edge in Kavanaugh battle READ: President Trump’s exclusive interview with Hill.TV The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump slams Sessions in exclusive Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation MORE (D-N.Y.) as the Senate Democratic leader.
Bredesen, during his opening comments in a debate, said Congress needs "to get new leadership."
"I can tell you right now that if I'm elected, and when I'm elected and go to Washington, I am not going to be voting for Chuck Schumer," Bredesen said.
He added that "a lot of the problem" with Washington, D.C. — which he argued had become "hyper-partisan" — is the current leadership in both parties and that "they're not doing the job."
Bredesen is running for the Senate seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPoll: More voters oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination than support it Ford opens door to testifying next week Police arrest nearly two dozen Kavanaugh protesters MORE (Tenn.), who is retiring at the end of the year. He's worked to distance himself from the national Democratic Party as he tries to win in the deep-red state.
Bredesen is facing off against Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump questions Kavanaugh accuser's account | Accuser may testify Thursday | Midterm blame game begins The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh, accuser say they’re prepared to testify The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (Tenn.) for the Senate seat. The race, according to a RealClear Politics average of polling, is locked in a tie, though the AP reported that internal polling from both sides has Bredesen in a slight lead.
Blackburn noted during Tuesday night's debate that Bredesen could have run as a Republican or Independent but picked to run as a Democrat.
"He will be with Chuck Schumer if he were to go to Washington," she said.
Bredesen is one of a growing number of Senate Democratic candidates who say they wouldn't support Schumer as Democratic leader.
Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's fiery first debate O'Rourke rakes in .1M online in August Texas showdown: Cruz, O'Rourke to face off in debate MORE (D), who is running for a Senate seat in Texas against Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump changes mean only wealthy immigrants may apply, says critic The Hill's Morning Report — Ford, Kavanaugh to testify Thursday as another accuser comes forward Viral video shows O’Rourke air-drumming to the Who’s ‘Baba O’Riley’ after Cruz debate MORE (R), told ABC News in July that he wouldn't support Schumer.
The Senate doesn't hold public votes for caucus leadership, which are worked out in closed-door meetings.