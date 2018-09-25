Bredesen says he won't back Schumer for Senate Dem leader

Phil Bredesen, the Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee, said on Tuesday night that he won't support Sen.(D-N.Y.) as the Senate Democratic leader.

Bredesen, during his opening comments in a debate, said Congress needs "to get new leadership."

"I can tell you right now that if I'm elected, and when I'm elected and go to Washington, I am not going to be voting for Chuck Schumer," Bredesen said.

He added that "a lot of the problem" with Washington, D.C. — which he argued had become "hyper-partisan" — is the current leadership in both parties and that "they're not doing the job."