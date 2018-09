Bredesen says he won't back Schumer for Senate Dem leader

Phil Bredesen, the Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee, said on Tuesday night that he won't support Sen.(D-N.Y.) as the Senate Democratic leader.

Bredesen, during his opening comments in a debate, said Congress needs "to get new leadership."

"I can tell you right now that if I'm elected, and when I'm elected and go to Washington, I am not going to be voting for Chuck Schumer," Bredesen said.

He added that "a lot of the problem" with Washington, D.C. — which he argued had become "hyper-partisan" — is the current leadership in both parties and that "they're not doing the job."

“I need to make clear to everybody my independence from all of the national Democratic stuff," he told the Associated Press in an interview that published on Sunday.