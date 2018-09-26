Cook Political Report moves 5 GOP-held seats towards Dems

Five more Republican-held House seats are moving closer to the Democrats' reach.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, shifted its ratings for five House races Wednesday, lifting Democrats' chances in GOP-held districts in Colorado, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

In Colorado, Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanGOP lawmaker: ‘I try and tune out the president whenever I can’ Giffords PAC features hypothetical texts during school lockdown in ad against Colorado rep Dems see Kavanaugh saga as playing to their advantage MORE's (R) race moved from the "toss-up" column to "lean Democrat," giving his challenger, Jason Crow, a slight edge in the contest.

Rep. Peter King's (R-N.Y.) re-election bid in New York's 1st District also moved over from the "solid Republican" column to "likely Republican." It's not yet considered a competitive race, but has to be potential to become one.

King, a 13-term Republican, is facing a challenge from Liuba Grechen Shirley, a nonprofit consultant who's running as a political outsider.

In North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddTrump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’ The Hill's Morning Report: Trump shifts campaign focus from Senate to House Conservative group pledges .5 million for 12 House GOP candidates MORE's (R) race in the 13th District has been moved into the "toss-up" from "lean Republican," signaling that his bid against Democratic philanthropist Kathy Manning is as competitive as can be.

Likewise, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickSinema, Fitzpatrick call for long-term extension of Violence Against Women Act Dems seek to rebuild blue wall in Rust Belt contests Congress prepares to punt biggest political battles until after midterms MORE (R-Pa.) has found himself in a toss-up race, according to Cook. His race against former lobbyist Scott Wallace was among those moved over from the "lean Republican" column on Wednesday.

And in Texas's 31st District, Democrat MJ Hegar appears to be gaining on Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterTexas House hopeful shows off her tattoos in new ad Dems eyeing smaller magic number for House majority Senate must approve Justice Served Act to achieve full potential of DNA evidence MORE (R). That race moved from the "likely Republican" column to the "lean Republican" column on Wednesday.

Cook's latest moves are good news for Democrats, who have mounted an aggressive bid to retake control the House in November. They're banking on deep dissatisfaction with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Dems playing destructive 'con game' with Kavanaugh Several Yale Law classmates who backed Kavanaugh call for misconduct investigation Freedom Caucus calls on Rosenstein to testify or resign MORE among Democratic-leaning and independent voters to hand them the majority.

Democrats need to pick up at least 23 seats in November to win control of the lower chamber.

FiveThirtyEight, an elections analysis website, currently gives Democrats a 79.6 percent chance of flipping the House this year.