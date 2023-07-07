Republican Tom Barrett files to run for Slotkin’s seat

Republican Tom Barrett filed Friday to run for Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-Mich.) seat, which is being vacated as Slotkin runs for Senate in 2024.

Barrett filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, though the former GOP state senator’s bid was anticipated after one of his strategists had confirmed earlier this year that he would be pursuing a run.

Barrett ran against Slotkin in the last cycle but lost to the Michigan Democrat by 5 points. With Slotkin running for the seat left open by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who said she won’t be pursuing another term, the vacated House seat represents one of Republicans’ best pickup opportunities.

The seat is rated as a “toss up” by the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report.

Still, holding onto the House majority for Republicans will prove no easy feat, as Democrats only need to net five seats to flip the lower chamber.