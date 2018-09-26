Flake to visit New Hampshire amid 2020 speculation

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP confidence grows on Kavanaugh Senate panel schedules Friday morning vote for Kavanaugh Senate eyes Kavanaugh floor vote next week MORE will visit New Hampshire next month amid increasing speculation that the retiring Arizona Republican may mount a 2020 primary challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Dems playing destructive 'con game' with Kavanaugh Several Yale Law classmates who backed Kavanaugh call for misconduct investigation Freedom Caucus calls on Rosenstein to testify or resign MORE

U.S. Senator @JeffFlake will return to the Institute on Monday, October 1! This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. *Register at https://t.co/9qXVVEZApv #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/zBsFVbV9m6 — NHIOP (@nhiop) September 25, 2018

Flake is set to speak at Saint Anselm's New Hampshire Institute of Politics and give an address titled “After the Deluge: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

The visit will be Flake’s second this year to New Hampshire, the nation's first presidential primary state and second contest after the Iowa caucuses.

The visit could fuel further speculation that Flake, a frequent Trump critic who is retiring in January, could run for president either as an Independent or a Republican.

“It's not in my plans. But I’ve not ruled anything out. I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president, if nothing else, simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans have traditionally stood for,” Flake said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in May.

There is also speculation that Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who ran for president in 2016, could challenge Trump in 2020 as well.

Kasich has also visited New Hampshire and represents a perennial swing state. No Republican has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio in the general election.

Potential Democratic 2020 contenders are being much less coy about their ambitions, with several making multiple trips to crucial states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKavanaugh needs to be more 'animated' during hearing, says former Clarence Thomas advisor The Hill's Morning Report — Trump backs Kavanaugh, puts Rosenstein in limbo Saving the transatlantic partnership MORE has so far made trips to Iowa, Florida and South Carolina, among others. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 5 points in Florida governor race Sanders: Kavanaugh accusers 'have risked their lives to come forward' Helping citizens unite in post-Citizens United America MORE (I-Vt.) has visited Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire; Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLawmakers unveil massive bipartisan bill aimed at fighting opioid crisis Dems push back on using federal funds to arm teachers Admiral defends record after coming under investigation in 'Fat Leonard' scandal MORE (D-Mass.) has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio; and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCelebrities, lawmakers wear black to support Kavanaugh’s accuser Dems fight to protect Mueller amid Rosenstein rumors Kamala Harris calls for Senate to protect Mueller probe as Rosenstein faces potential dismissal MORE (D-Calif.) has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerRNC spokeswoman: Who is more unhinged - Hirono, Avenatti, or Spartacus? Ex-White House official revises statement to Mueller after Flynn guilty plea: report CNN editor: Booker's 'groping incident' 'different' from Kavanaugh allegation MORE (D-N.J.) has made trips to Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin.