Polis’ Colorado gubernatorial opponent blasts him for ‘violence against women’ over resurfaced police report

The Democratic nominee for governor in Colorado issued a statement Tuesday condemning his Republican opponent for launching attacks based off a 19-year-old police report detailing an altercation between him and a female staffer.

Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisInterior moves ahead with opening wildlife refuge next to contaminated nuclear site Environmental group pledges M to help green candidates Overnight Health Care: South Dakota proposes Medicaid work requirements | Senate Republicans sign off on opioids package | GOP targets Manchin over Planned Parenthood MORE's campaign told Colorado Public Radio (CPR) that his opponent, state Treasurer Walker Stapleton (R) is trying to "exploit" the police report, which detailed Polis's attempts to stop his former employee from stealing documents from his office, into an issue of violence against women.

The police report, from 1999, was originally surfaced by the right-leaning Washington Free Beacon, and noted that Polis's former employee had bruises consistent with her statements that Polis grabbed her to stop her from leaving before police arrived. The employee later plead guilty to stealing trade secrets.

During the altercation, the woman says Polis moved in front of the door to bar her exit, at which point she began striking him with her bag.

“Mr. Schutz physically blocked the door to prevent her from leaving. She moved toward him again, this time hitting him with one of her bags. Mr. Schutz then put both of his hands on her shoulders and pushed her back to prevent her from leaving," the police report reads, using Polis's full name, Jared Polis Schutz.

“Jared Polis was the victim of a crime, was the person who called the police, and was found to have done nothing wrong. Shame on Walker Stapleton for trying to exploit that,” said Lisa Kaufmann, Polis's campaign chairman, according to CPR.

Stapleton's campaign, meanwhile, called on the Democrat to "take responsibility" for his actions and state that violence against women is unacceptable.

“Violence against women is never acceptable and Jared Polis needs to take responsibility for his actions," the campaign said Tuesday.

Polis and Stapleton are running to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), who is term-limited and cannot run for reelection. Two polls of the gubernatorial race in June showed Polis with a single-digit lead over his opponent.