trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ocasio-Cortez backs Biden for reelection

by Julia Shapero - 07/07/23 2:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/07/23 2:58 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is seen during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to discuss fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), one of the most vocal progressives on Capitol Hill, has backed President Biden’s reelection bid.

Ocasio-Cortez told the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday she would support Biden, who faces two long-shot challengers in the 2024 Democratic primary.

“I believe, given that field, yes,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked whether she would support the incumbent president in the next election.

“I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have,” she added of Biden’s first three years in office. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows, as there are in any presidency.” 

Two Democrats have launched 2024 bids against Biden — self-help author Marianne Williamson and prominent anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The president is polling well ahead of both candidates, and the Democratic National Committee has said it does not plan to hold any primary debates.

“There are areas that I think were quite strong,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the podcast while discussing the president’s record so far, noting “he came right out of the gate with the American Rescue Plan.”

“And of course, the Inflation Reduction Act was a massive step in terms of our climate agenda,” she continued. “But, you know, there are also areas that I think could have gone better. The president and I think the Democratic Party in general continues to struggle with immigration.”

Several other high-profile progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), lined up behind Biden after he officially launched his campaign in late April. 

Ocasio-Cortez previously said she “unequivocally” supported the party’s nominees, but she had not explicitly thrown her support behind Biden’s reelection bid before this week.

Tags 2024 presidential election Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bernie Sanders Democratic Party Joe Biden Pramila Jayapal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  6. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  7. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  8. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  9. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  10. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  11. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  12. Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
  15. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  16. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  17. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  18. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
Load more