Trump says DeSantis was ‘lousy candidate’ for governor until his endorsement

Former President Trump argued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initially lagged in the 2018 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary because he was a “lousy candidate” during an Iowa event on Friday.

“He was so far behind, ’cause, you know why? ‘Cause he was a lousy candidate, and I endorsed him and he became like a rocket ship, and he ended up getting the nomination,” Trump said while speaking at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“Then I held a few rallies for him ’cause he was not going to beat the man that he was running against, who at the time was said to be the hottest guy in the Democrat Party,” he continued, referring to Andrew Gillum, who later lost to DeSantis by less than half of a percentage point.

DeSantis, however, won reelection by 19 points last November.

The former president taunted DeSantis, saying the Florida Republican had “no personality” and calling him a “globalist sellout.”

“He would be a total disaster. First of all, he’s got no personality. You probably found that out ’cause his polls are crashing. He’s got no personality, but he would be a catastrophe for the farmers of Nebraska and Iowa and everyplace else, anyplace else, I think if a lot of other people also. DeSanctus, as I call him, the abbreviation, is a globalist sellout,” Trump said.

The former president also used the event to target DeSantis on ethanol in a state that leads in production of the key commodity. Trump argued DeSantis “totally despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol generally,” adding later that “ending the renewable fuel standard was one of his top priorities as a member of Congress, he wanted to end it.”

The Associated Press noted Trump was likely referencing a bill in 2017 the then-Florida congressman co-sponsored regarding the renewable fuel standard.

DeSantis has struggled to gain momentum in polling as Trump continues to lead the GOP presidential primary field. Despite the fact Trump is facing multiple indictments, the legal controversies haven’t stopped the former president’s momentum.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s campaign for comment.