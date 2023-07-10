Retired Army Captain Sam Brown launches second run for Nevada Senate

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown officially launched his campaign on Monday in the Nevada Senate race to take on Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) as Republicans look to reclaim the upper chamber in 2024.

Brown ran for the Senate seat last cycle, but lost to Republican Adam Laxalt in the GOP primary. Laxalt narrowly lost to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) during the 2022 midterms.

“Right now, the American Dream is at risk. Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen promised to unite Americans and solve problems,” Brown said in a statement. “Instead, they’ve abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington.”

“I know our mission to restore the American Dream is achievable if we work together. In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done,” he continued. “That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today. As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada. I am ready to lead and fight for you again.”

Jim Marchant, who lost the Nevada Secretary of State race to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, is also running for Nevada Senate. Former U.S. ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter is also reportedly considering entering the Senate race.

Nevada represents one of Republicans’ best pickup opportunities for the party, though Democrats and Republicans are keenly focusing on Montana, West Virginia and Ohio.