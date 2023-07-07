trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says he’ll cancel every Biden policy ‘brutalizing our farmers’ within hours, if elected

by Julia Shapero - 07/07/23 5:49 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/07/23 5:49 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former President Trump said on Friday that he would cancel every Biden administration policy that he claimed is “brutalizing our farmers” within hours of taking office, if he is elected in 2024.

“Under Joe Biden, it has been a nonstop war on American agriculture, you know that better than anybody,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The former president slammed President Biden for slashing ethanol blending levels “by hundreds of millions of gallons” and trying to “totally kill Iowa ethanol and replace it with expensive electric cars.” 

“Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every Biden policy that is brutalizing our farmers,” Trump said while in the Hawkeye State, the nation’s leading producer of ethanol.

In finalized biofuel blending standards released last month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reduced how much “conventional” biofuel, which includes corn-based ethanol, would be required for blending in 2024 and 2025 when compared to a previous proposal. 

However, the latest standards still represent an increase over previous years, including under the Trump administration.

The EPA touted the finalized rule as featuring “steady growth” of the use of biofuels and increasing U.S. energy security by reducing oil imports by between 130,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil per day between 2023 and 2025.

Trump has previously touted his administration’s 2019 decision to lift summertime restrictions on the sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol. However, the decision was ultimately struck down by a federal appeals court in 2021.

The Biden administration is also planning to allow for the year-round sale of 15 percent ethanol blend in eight Midwestern states, including Iowa, starting next summer, according to Reuters.

Tags 2024 presidential election biofuels Donald Trump Ethanol Iowa Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  4. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  10. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  11. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  12. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  15. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  16. Three hopeful signs for Democrats
  17. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  18. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
Load more