Clinton plans to campaign with Gillum in Florida

Hillary Clinton is expected to campaign next month alongside Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, sources told The Hill on Wednesday.

The sources say Clinton's and Gillum's teams are still ironing out the details, but they expect Clinton will appear at at least one public event with the Tallahassee mayor — and assist his campaign in other ways.

The commitment indicates Clinton is still considered a valuable asset even in states where she lost during her 2016 bid for the presidency. Allies say it proves she is also a draw even with progressive candidates like Gillum, who endorsed Clinton during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary and was on an early list of potential running mates.

"She's trying to be helpful in any way she can," said one longtime Clinton ally. "I think this is proof of those efforts. She's doing everything she can to help Democrats in winning."

The Hill has reached out to Gillum's campaign for comment.

Polls have consistently shown Gillum leading former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisPoll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 4 points in Florida Trump's baby blimp arrives in Florida for Mar-a-Lago protest Dems look to Gillum, Abrams for pathway to victory in tough states MORE (R) in the race to replace Gov. Rick Scott (R). DeSantis, a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Dems playing destructive 'con game' with Kavanaugh Several Yale Law classmates who backed Kavanaugh call for misconduct investigation Freedom Caucus calls on Rosenstein to testify or resign MORE, stepped down from Congress earlier this month to focus on the campaign.

Clinton is set to have a dizzying schedule in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections in November.

In October, she will be headlining a fundraiser for Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezDems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints Dem senators introduce resolution calling on Trump to stop attacking the press Booming economy has Trump taking a well-deserved victory lap MORE (D-N.J.), and sources say she is also expected to appear alongside Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE for a dinner in Chicago.

"She's an incredibly powerful force still in Democratic politics," said Democratic strategist Maria Cardona. "I believe she will campaign for key candidates as there are many places she will be a huge draw."

In recent days, Clinton appeared at a fundraiser for Rep. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisInterior moves ahead with opening wildlife refuge next to contaminated nuclear site Environmental group pledges M to help green candidates Overnight Health Care: South Dakota proposes Medicaid work requirements | Senate Republicans sign off on opioids package | GOP targets Manchin over Planned Parenthood MORE (D), who is running for governor of Colorado. She also appeared at a DNC dinner with Perez in San Francisco as well as a fundraiser with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiHillicon Valley: State officials share tech privacy concerns with Sessions | Senator says election security bill won't pass before midterms | Instagram co-founders leave Facebook | Google chief to meet GOP lawmakers over bias claims Collins defends ad showing opponent speaking Korean against claims of bigotry Hoyer questions feasibility of new threshold for Speaker nomination MORE (D-Calif.).

"There was incredible enthusiasm in the crowd," said Katie Merrill, who helps run the super PAC Fight Back California and was in the crowd in San Francisco. "She's incredibly effective and is a powerful force here for Democrats and mobilizing Democrats.

"After she spoke at the event, I heard people say how refreshing it is to hear her optimism about what we can do with a Democratic Congress and that was representative of how Democrats feel about her in California."