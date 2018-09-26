Cards Against Humanity offering midterm expansion pack in effort to back Dems in key races

The creators of the popular party game, Cards Against Humanity, are offering an expansion pack focused on the midterm elections in an effort to boost Democrats in key races.

"We’ve decided to get into the election-hacking game," according to a post on the company's website. "It seems easy enough."

The game's makers announced that they have identified six U.S. congressional districts that they believe Democrats can flip in November's midterms.

On its site, the company asks for individuals to send in the addresses of voters who live in the districts identified by Cards Against Humanity's creators so that the company can send a "Midterm pack" to those voters for free.

"We’ll also throw in a pamphlet that uses logic and facts to manipulate your friend into voting for the Democrat," the memo reads, before adding that one can donate $5 to the campaign if they don't know anyone in the specific districts its targeting.

The campaign had raised more than $60,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. All of the profits will be donated to Run For Something, a group that supports progressive candidates.

"We tried to pick competitive Congressional races that featured exciting progressive candidates who would benefit from this push," the company said in a statement to The Hill. "We selected candidates that believe healthcare is a human right, support common sense gun control laws, and would serve as a check on Trump’s power."

The campaign targets races in states such as California, Illinois, Iowa, Texas and Kansas.

The Democratic candidates include Katie Hill, who is running against Steve Knight (R) in California's 25th Congressional District; Abby Finkenauer, who is running against Rod Blum (R) in Iowa's 1st Congressional District; Sean Casten, who is running against Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamHow the Trump tax law passed: Dealing with a health care hangover Millionaires group endorses Dem House candidates opposed to GOP tax law Jordan hits campaign trail amid bid for Speaker MORE (R) in Illinois's 6th Congressional District; Lauren Underwood, who is running against Randy Hultgren Randall (Randy) Mark HultgrenJordan hits campaign trail amid bid for Speaker Doubts shadow GOP push for tax cuts 2.0 Election handicapper moves 10 races toward Dems MORE (R) in Illinois's 14th Congressional District; James Thompson, who is running against Ron Estes Ronald (Ron) Gene EstesWorst-case scenario for House GOP is 70-seat wipeout Election Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Rep. Ron Estes defeats opponent also named Ron Estes in GOP primary MORE (R) in Kansas's 4th Congressional District; and Linsey Fagan, who is running against Michael Burgess Michael Clifton BurgessOvernight Health Care: Bill banning 'gag clauses' on drugs heads to Trump's desk | Romney opposes Utah Medicaid expansion | GOP candidate under fire over ad on pre-existing conditions Twitter’s Dorsey apologizes to McCain family for ‘unacceptable’ tweet Overnight Health Care: Trump officials move to expand non-ObamaCare plans | GOP fails to block DC individual mandate | Ebola returns to Congo MORE (R) in Texas's 26th Congressional District.

The announcement comes as Democrats attempt to seize on opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Dems playing destructive 'con game' with Kavanaugh Several Yale Law classmates who backed Kavanaugh call for misconduct investigation Freedom Caucus calls on Rosenstein to testify or resign MORE in their effort to retake control of the House.

The co-founders of Ben & Jerry's announced a similar effort last week to promote a group of progressive candidates running for Congress in this year's midterm elections.