Raskin turns down Senate race, announces 2024 reelection bid

by Nick Robertson - 07/07/23 9:43 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks to a reporters outside the Capitol before votes on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced Friday that he would not run for outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) open seat in 2024, instead opting to run for reelection.

“At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District,” he said in a statement.

Anticipation built around Raskins’ decision as he would have been considered a strong candidate for the Senate seat. Raskin garnered a strong reputation in recent years in the House, including as a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and now as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

In his statement, Raskin warned about the danger faced by former President Trump, and pledged his total support to the Democratic Party’s efforts to take back a majority in the House in 2024.

“Nothing matters to me more in the 2024 cycle than winning a blowout victory for the party of democracy and freedom,” he wrote. “We Democrats may not be perfect but we fight hard every day for the Constitution and the common good of the people.”

“Meantime, Donald Trump and the dangerous forces of authoritarianism he commands have no declared policy agenda other than exacting revenge against his enemies,” he added.“Trump and his cult followers must be stopped in their political tracks.”

Raskin laid out an agenda including combating climate change, disinformation, the “erosion of the rule of law” and regulating artificial intelligence.

He said that “if these were normal times,” he likely would run for Cardin’s seat.

“But these are not normal times and we are still in the fight of our lives for democratic institutions, freedom and basic social progress in America as well as human rights and opportunity for people all over the world,” Raskin said.

He also pledged to support the eventual nominee for Cardin’s seat. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) and Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) are among the candidates who have already announced campaigns.

Alsobrooks has already gained the endorsement of the powerful Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

Raskin’s decision comes a little over two months since the Maryland lawmaker announced he was in remission from B-cell lymphoma.

