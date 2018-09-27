Sinema touts health care record in new Arizona Senate ad

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is dropping a new ad in Arizona's closely contested Senate race, this time touting her record on health care for seniors.

Th 30-second spot is set to debut statewide Thursday, marking the latest effort by a Democratic congressional hopeful to bring health care front-and-center in the 2018 midterm elections.

"Kyrsten Sinema sided with older Arizonans and the AARP, voting to stop a new 'age tax' on health care, fought to protect coverage for pre-existing health conditions and will stand up to anyone who goes after our social security and Medicare," a narrator says in the ad.

"What I'll do as a United States senator is fight to do right for my state," Sinema then says.

The ad references Sinema's vote against the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the measure introduced by Republican lawmakers last year that would have partially repealed former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Energy — Sponsored by the National Biodiesel Board — Perry predicts oil market 'stability' after Iran sanctions | Dem seeks restrictions on trophy hunting | EPA children's health official put on leave Biden is Democrat feared by GOP Former TV journalist gives GOP rare dose of hope in Florida MORE's signature Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The AHCA legislation would have allowed insurance companies to charge adults ages 50-64 five times more for insurance than younger people purchasing coverage on the individual market. The ACA caps that rate at three times more.

Democrats have mounted an aggressive effort to bring health care to the center of the 2018 midterm elections after Republicans failed last year to repeal Obama's signature health care law.

In Missouri, for example, Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh could be confirmed within days Overnight Health Care: Bill banning 'gag clauses' on drugs heads to Trump's desk | Romney opposes Utah Medicaid expansion | GOP candidate under fire over ad on pre-existing conditions GOP Senate candidate says he supports pre-existing conditions while backing lawsuit to end them MORE (D) has hit her Republican opponent, state Attorney General Josh Hawley, for a lawsuit that he has signed on to that seeks to block the implementation of ObamaCare.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinElection Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Democratic Senate campaign arm pulls ad reservations from West Virginia Kavanaugh tactics divide Democrats MORE (D-W.Va.) has taken a similar strategy against his GOP challenger, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who also signed on to the lawsuit.

The ad released Thursday is Sinema's fifth targeting health care in the race.

Sinema and her Republican opponent, Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyElection Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Poll: Dem leads Arizona race for Flake’s Senate seat by 3 points Sinema, Fitzpatrick call for long-term extension of Violence Against Women Act MORE (R-Ariz.), are locked in a heated battle for the seat currently held by outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGrassley's office says it has received profane phone calls amid Kavanaugh fight Republicans push forward despite new Kavanaugh allegations Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears MORE (R-Ariz.), although recent polls show Sinema with a 3-to-6-point lead in the race.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently puts the contest in the "toss-up" column.