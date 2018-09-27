Beto O'Rourke commits to serving full Senate term if elected, Cruz does not: report

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears DC restaurant: Cruz, wife returned to finish meal after protests Bredesen says he won't back Schumer for Senate Dem leader MORE (D-Texas) is committed to serving out a full term in the Senate if he beats incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzAthletic directors honor best former student-athletes on Capitol Hill Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears DC restaurant: We've received death threats after Cruz, wife forced out by protesters MORE (R-Texas) in November.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune earlier this month, O'Rourke was clear that he planned to serve "every single day of my full six-year term for the people of Texas."

But the Tribune reported Cruz demurred when asked the same question in a separate interview the newspaper conducted with the senator.

"I am focused on the United States Senate," the Tribune quoted Cruz as saying when asked in an interview earlier this month whether he might run for president in 2020.

The Tribune said it then followed up with another question, "Can you commit to serving out your term?"

The Tribune reported that Cruz started his two-minute reply with: "You know, as we stand here today, the Texas Board of Education is getting ready to vote on a proposal, a recommendation they received, to delete the word 'heroic' from the description of the defenders of the Alamo."

That response ended two minutes later with Cruz asserting that "we should be standing up for who we are as Texans and Americans," according to the Tribune.

Speculation has swirled that Cruz and O'Rourke could make runs for the White House in 2020. That speculation has been fueled by the fact O'Rourke's Senate bid has gained significant national attention.

Cruz already ran a competitive presidential primary campaign against Trump in 2016 and he has not ruled out another bid for the White House. Asked by the Tribune this month whether he was planning a 2020 run, Cruz said: "I am focused on the United States Senate."

But Trump is also expected to seek a second term in 2020, meaning that Cruz would likely have to challenge a president from his own party if he mounted a White House campaign.