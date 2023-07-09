Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) said Sunday that he would not conduct business with former President Trump, his fellow GOP primary opponent for the 2024 presidential election.

“I don’t think so,” Burgum told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep,” Burgum added.

Burgum launched his long-shot bid for the White House last month to join a growing number of candidates who seek to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. Burgum has touted his business experience as CEO of Great Plains Software, which he made public in 1997 and sold to Microsoft in 2001, as one of his strengths while running for the presidency.

Burgum has said that if elected president, his top priority would be fixing the economy.

“The economy must be our top priority,” Burgum wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last month. “We need to get inflation under control, cut taxes, lower gas prices and reduce the cost of living.”

Burgum remains at the bottom of polls among GOP presidential candidates, with RealClearPolitics’s polling average listing him at 0.1 percent as an average out of eight different polls.

Trump remains the clear frontrunner, as his polling average calculated by RealClearPolitics remains at about 53 percent, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in second place at nearly 21 percent.