Michelle Obama to lead Miami voter registration event with Kelly Rowland, Faith Hill

Former first lady Michelle Obama will headline a voter registration event in Miami on Friday alongside "Key and Peele" star Keegan Michael-Key and singers Kelly Rowland and Faith Hill.

The event, part of the When We All Vote initiative, will be held at the University of Miami's Watsco Center and is part of the campaign's "Week of Action," which includes dozens of events around the country and marks the 50-year anniversary of the Voting Rights Act's passage.

Obama announced the "Week of Action" in a video on the voter registration campaign's website, urging supporters to host voter registration events in their communities and neighborhoods.

"I'm going to be hitting the road with the When We All Vote team, and we want you to help us," Obama says in the video.

"Today we want to honor their legacy and continue their work to ensure that every eligible American casts their vote," she adds.

Miami! Sign up to see me, @MichelleObama, @KeeganMKey, @FaithHill and more this Friday: https://t.co/z0NTV8b6n2. Make sure you’re registered to vote by texting We All Vote to 97779 Because #WhenWeAllVote we can change the world. — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 26, 2018

Obama announced the initiative earlier this year, partnering with big-name stars including Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Janelle Monae for a nonpartisan voter registration push.

The stated goal of the initiative is to “start a conversation on the responsibilities that we all have in shaping our country’s future through the ballot box," according to a press release.

“It’s time. Our nation requires it,” Obama said in a two-minute PSA earlier in July. “Our democracy and the country we love requires our attention, voice, and participation.”