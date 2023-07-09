trending:

Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s incompetent’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 10:30 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday June 23, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie weighed in on the investigation of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the plea deal reached in the case, calling the probe as well as the U.S. attorney who oversaw it not truthful or incompetent.

“U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss has to explain himself and he has to explain himself in public,” Christie told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday. “You know, the fact is that this investigation of Hunter Biden in Delaware is either a lie or it’s incompetent. There’s no way that it should take five years to get to a two count misdemeanor tax plea and then to dismiss the gun charges.”

Christie, himself a former federal prosecutor, also blasted Democrats for pushing for stricter gun laws while they “won’t even enforce the gun laws that exist,” adding that the president’s son “should have been charged under those gun laws.”

“So either David Weiss is incompetent in taking five years to do that, or he’s not telling the truth. And [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is not telling the truth. Either way, there’s a lot more work to be done on this case,” Christie said.

Biden’s son agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanors for failing to pay income taxes in 2017 and 2018. He also agreed to enroll in a pretrial diversion program for possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user or addicted to a controlled substance.

Many Republicans have railed against the plea deal made between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors, with some pointing to former President Trump’s recent federal indictment and calling it a double standard. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts of mishandling classified documents and attempts to keep them from the government.

Christie launched his bid for the White House last month to join a growing number of GOP candidates willing to challenge former President Trump in 2024. He has also been a staunch critic of the former president since he lost the 2020 election.

