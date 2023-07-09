trending:

Campaign

Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 10:58 AM ET
Republican Presidential candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during a gathering, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Christie filed paperwork Tuesday formally launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president after casting himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called estimates of tens of the thousands of people attending former President Trump’s campaign rallies “absurd.”

Fox News’ Shannon Bream asked Christie on “Fox News Sunday” to weigh in on local authorities in South Carolina estimating that one of Trump’s recent rallies there had turned up around 50,000 people, which Christie labeled “absurd.” He said that Trump’s rallies are meant to serve Trump, not the American people.

“50,000 is absurd,” Christie told Bream. “But I am not going to get in an argument about that. Here’s why he doesn’t care about the American people. He droned on for an hour and a half yesterday in Iowa.”

“He lied about the farm deal with the Chinese,” Christie continued. “They haven’t even complied with a quarter of what they agreed to Donald Trump to do in terms of buying soybeans and other things from the farmers in Iowa. And he spent the rest of the time talking about his own indictment. This is not somebody who’s fighting for the American people and their future. This is all about his ego.”

Christie, who is challenging Trump in the 2024 election, has been a sharp critic of the former president despite the fact they used to be allies. Christie has repeatedly said that Republicans will lose the White House if they nominate Trump again in the primary. He said Sunday that Trump’s campaign is for “himself and himself only, and not in it for the American people.”

“What he cares about the most is trying to undo the loss he had to Joe Biden in 2020,” Christie said. “But since he’s a three time loser, having lost in 2018 the House of Representatives, lost the White House and the Senate in 2020, and in 2022 he winds up losing two more governorships, another seat in the Senate and we barely won the House by five votes.”

