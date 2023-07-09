trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Barbara Lee won’t join Democrat calls for Feinstein to resign

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 10:33 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 10:33 AM ET
Barbara Lee
FILE – Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Lee filed paperwork Wednesday, Feb. 15, to enter the race for the seat held by long-serving Sen. Dianne Feinstein, adding another Democrat and a nationally recognized Black woman to a growing field that already includes two other members of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) on Sunday wouldn’t join her fellow Democrats’ in calling for the resignation of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who Lee is running to replace.

“I have said over and over and over again that I, first of all, I’m most concerned about Senator Feinstein’s health. She’s back at work and she’s doing her job,” Lee said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Feinstein, who announced in February that she’s retiring at the end of her current Senate term, was absent from Congress for several weeks earlier this year as she battled shingles and complications from the disease. The longtime senator is now facing calls to resign amid concerns about her ability to fulfill her duties including the inability of the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm judges appointed by President Biden.

Among those calling for Feinstein’s resignation is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who is co-chair of Lee’s campaign to replace Feinstein.

Host Jake Tapper pressed Lee on the matter on Sunday, asking whether Khanna speaks for her with his repeated calls for the senator to step aside. 

“I respect … my friend, Congressman Ro Khanna. I’m speaking for myself when I say that I hope that Senator Feinstein continues to improve,” Lee said.

“[Feinstein] is back in Washington, D.C., and she is doing her job, and what I am doing is talking to voters and putting forth my record, my experience, my lived experiences and connecting with people so that people understand that I’m going to be fighting continuously for them, or better life for everyone,” the California lawmaker said.  

Tags Barbara Lee Barbara Lee California Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Senate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  3. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  4. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  5. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  6. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  7. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  8. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  9. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  10. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  11. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  12. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  13. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  14. How to survive this week’s excessive heat: 5 scientific findings 
  15. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  16. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  17. Trump says he’ll cancel every Biden policy ‘brutalizing our ...
  18. Biden says Ukraine not ready for NATO membership
Load more