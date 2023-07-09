trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Burgum says he wouldn’t sign federal abortion ban if elected president

by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 12:17 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 12:17 PM ET
Associated Press/Evan Vucci

GOP presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) said Sunday that he would not sign a federal abortion ban if he was elected to the White House.

“Well, my position is that I support the Dobbs decision, and this is the decision that should be left to the states,” Burgum told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” “And what’s going to pass in North Dakota is not ever going to pass in California and New York, and wouldn’t even pass in the state of Minnesota. I — that’s why I’m on the record saying that I would not sign a federal abortion ban.”

Other GOP presidential hopefuls have avoided weighing in on whether they would sign a federal abortion ban. Former President Trump has remained evasive on whether he would support a federal ban, and even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who signed a six-week ban in his state, has avoided answering whether he would support it on a national scale.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Vice President Mike Pence have both publicly backed a federal ban on abortion, with Pence urging other candidates to support a proposed ban. Burgum reiterated Sunday that the issue should remain the state’s choice, saying that the president should be focused on larger scale issues.

“No, I wouldn’t, because it should be left to the states,” he said when asked if he would support any federal ban. “Now, I think people can say Republicans are extreme, I personally think that having a late term abortion, having an abortion one day before a child is born, that’s abhorrent to me. Some states allow that. I think that’s extreme. But states get to decide where they want to fit on that spectrum.”

Tags abortion ban Donald Trump Doug Burgum

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  3. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  10. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  11. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  12. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  13. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  14. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  15. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  16. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  17. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more