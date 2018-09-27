I voted: Meet the first to cast ballots in the midterm elections

Months before votes will be counted in this year’s midterm elections, Hollee Hord and Selin Ocal had turned in their ballots.

Hord, 35, and Ocal, 20, were two of the first three people to cast their ballots in this year’s election. They are both registered to vote in North Carolina, the state that sends its absentee ballots to overseas voters long before any other state in the country.

“I’m generally appalled by the current political climate in the U.S., and fearful for the direction our country is headed,” Hord said in an email from Dublin, Ireland, where she works as a program manager for Google.

“I’d love to see the House and/or Senate back in Democratic majority, to save our basic rights and help turn our country back in the right direction, or at least stop it from continuing to spiral out of control.”

Ocal, a New Jersey native in her third year at Duke, is studying abroad in London. She said she registered to vote in North Carolina when she went to school, in part because it is a swing state. Ocal said she worries Trump’s policies will make it more difficult for her and her peers when they leave college.

“The world that we’re going to jump into when we graduate is the world that he’s creating for us,” Ocal said in an interview Thursday. “Given the political turmoil and the unrest in the White House right now, it’s more important than ever for people to go to the polls.”

North Carolina issued hundreds of ballots to overseas voters by email on September 10, the first ballots to go out.

Hord, Ocal and a third voter — a scientist in Denmark who could not be reached for comment — all printed out their ballots, cast their vote, scanned them and sent them back within hours.

Board of Elections officials recorded their votes, the first three cast this year, the following day.

As many as half of all voters are likely to cast their ballots early this year, either by absentee or in person. Absentee ballots have already gone out to voters in 27 states; on Thursday, ballots hit the mail in Mississippi, Illinois and North Dakota.

Early voting began last week in Minnesota, Maine, New Jersey, South Dakota and Vermont. Elections officials opened early vote centers in Illinois, Iowa and Wyoming on Thursday.