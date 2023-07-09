trending:

Campaign

Maria Bartiromo to interview Trump on Fox News’s ‘Sunday Futures’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 2:47 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo is slated to interview former President Trump next Sunday on her “Sunday Morning Futures” show.

Fox News announced Sunday that Trump will join Bartiromo July 16 at 10 a.m. on “Sunday Morning Futures” where they will discuss “the 2024 presidential election, the state of the country, and geopolitical threats.” This pretaped interview will be Trump’s latest appearance on Fox News, after previously having interviews with host Sean Hannity, Bret Baier and former host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has had a contentious relationship with Fox News, as he has repeatedly attacked the top-watched cable outlet recently as he makes another bid for the White House. He has labeled it as the “DeSanctimonious Network” and has criticized its coverage for focusing too much on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his campaign for the presidency in May.

“They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social in May. “FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods.”

He also took aim at Baier, Fox News’s chief political anchor for a “hostile” line of questioning during his interview last month.

“Then you have a hostile network like Fox. When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” Trump said last month during an appearance on a Newsmax show hosted by Eric Bolling, a former Fox News host.

