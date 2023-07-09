DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury Hunter Biden story in 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday accused Trump administration agencies of “colluding” with Big Tech to bury the Hunter Biden story in 2020 and criticized the former president for not firing those involved with the alleged collusion at the time.

“I look back at the Hunter Biden censorship, which was a huge, huge deal to happen in the 2020 election, and yet those were Donald Trump’s own agencies that were colluding with Big Tech. I would never allow that to happen. I would fire those people immediately,” DeSantis told Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Republicans have raised concerns about alleged “collusion” between the FBI and social media companies in order to silence conservative viewpoints — which they say is particularly evident in Twitter’s initial decision in 2020 to limit the spread of a story containing contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. Twitter executives have since said their initial decision may have been flawed, but they adamantly insisted Democrats had no involvement in their decision.

DeSantis, who frequently touts his war on Big Tech in Florida, is now using the frequent Trump talking point against the former president himself — pointing out that the New York Post story was published during his presidency.

“We will end the weaponization of government. And that’s, of course, a new FBI director on day one,” DeSantis said, repeating a frequent pledge. “That’s a difference between me and Donald Trump. He says the jury is still out on FBI Director Wray. I think you need a new start on day one. We’re going to clean house at the Department of Justice.”

DeSantis, who has been trailing Trump in recent primary polls, continued to pitch himself as the more disciplined, results-oriented alternative to Trump, with all the same policy positions.

“But here’s what it requires, Maria. It requires a president that is disciplined, a president that is focused,” he said. “You can’t get distracted on this. These people are not going to voluntarily give up the power that they have accumulated over many decades of neglect. I have shown in Florida the ability to get the job done.”