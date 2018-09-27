Florida GOP demands Gillum campaign fire staffer who wore shirt insulting red states

Florida's state Republican Party is calling for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) to fire a campaign staffer pictured with a T-shirt that featured the 2016 U.S. electoral map and a label calling red states "Dumbf***istan."

A photo published in the Tampa Bay Times showed the Gillum campaign's director of youth outreach, Manny Orozco-Ballestas, wearing the T-shirt, which also showed the blue states that supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonElection Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Trump predicts media outlets are 'all going to endorse me' Clinton plans to campaign with Gillum in Florida MORE as "The United States of America." It was posted in Orozco-Ballestas's Instagram account but has since been removed.

Florida GOP demanded Gillum, currently the mayor of Tallahassee, fire the staffer in a statement.

“It is unbelievable to me that Andrew Gillum would not only employ, but promote on social media, a person who calls voters ‘dumb f*cks’ for electing Republicans," Florida GOP chairman Blaise Ingoglia said in the release.

"I’m sure the hundreds of thousands of Democrat and Non-Party Affiliated voters in Florida who voted for Republicans last election would like to know why his gubernatorial campaign has such contempt for them," he added.

"Andrew Gillum should not only issue an apology, he should fire this person and the people who tried to hide this behavior from the public."

A spokesman for Florida's Democratic Party didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The Tampa Bay Times quoted a spokeswoman for Gillum's campaign as saying that the staffer had been disciplined over the shirt, but said that Florida Democrats wouldn't take lectures on rhetoric from "the party of Trump."

"The anti-Trump shirt he wore before he was hired wasn't funny or in any way related to our campaign and we've addressed that with him," Carlie Waibel told the Times in a statement.

Gillum is facing former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Clinton plans to campaign with Gillum in Florida New poll shows Gillum with 9 point lead in Florida MORE (R) in the fall, and recent polls show the Democrat building a lead over the Republican, including a Quinnipiac University poll showing him with a 9-point lead.