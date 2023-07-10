trending:

Campaign

Haley: GOP primary race will be ‘totally different’ by mid-fall

by Caroline Vakil - 07/10/23 8:53 AM ET
The race for the GOP presidential nomination “is going to be totally different” by the fall, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley said in an interview published Sunday.

Haley, who is well behind in polls to former President Donald Trump, brushed off those numbers in the interview with The New York Times and said she expected the race to look different in a matter of months.

“I look at it like one goal after another; I don’t look at the end,” Haley said in the interview from New Hampshire, where she holds 4.3 percent of the vote in the Real Clear Politics average of polls compared to 44.3 percent for Trump.

“I know that by mid-fall, this is going to be totally different. Once you pass Labor Day, the numbers start to shift. And you can look at history for that. That’s not me just hoping, that’s me knowing,” Haley said.

Haley also trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, when measured in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. DeSantis has 17.7 percent and Christie 4.7 percent in those averages.

In the national average of polls measured by the site, Haley trails Trump, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

One recent poll by Echelon Insights suggested biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy could be gainiing some steam. It showed him notching 10 percent and placing third to Trump and DeSantis.

Haley, however, argued in her interview with the Times that presidential hopefuls have risen and fallen quickly in previous GOP presidential primaries, saying “I know the reality of how quickly somebody can go up and how quickly they can fall.”

“The shiny object today is not the shiny object tomorrow. So it’s about not peaking too soon,” she added.

Other GOP campaigns have signaled some worries about Trump’s strength, with the spokesman and adviser for the pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, acknowledging the uphill climb DeSantis faces against Trump.

“Look right now in national polling, we are way behind,” Steve Cortes said during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this month. “I’ll be the first to admit that. I believe in being really blunt and really honest. It’s an uphill battle, I don’t think is an unwinnable battle, but clearly, Donald Trump is the runaway front-runner, particularly since the indictments.”

