trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Texas Democrat Roland Gutierrez announces challenge to Cruz

by Lauren Sforza - 07/10/23 8:59 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/10/23 8:59 AM ET

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) on Monday launched a 2024 campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas).

Gutierrez currently represents a district in South Texas that includes Uvalde, where a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers last year.

Since then, Gutierrez has been an outspoken advocate of stricter gun laws and has called for the terminations of those officers who waited more than an hour to respond to the Uvalde school shooting. In his new campaign video, he calls for reforms to help protect children in school, accusing Republicans of not being open to discuss initiatives to prevent another tragedy.

“But we saw firsthand how our leaders only cared about maintaining power,” he said in his video. “I’m a proud gun owner and believer in the Second Amendment, but after 19 children and two teachers died, the Republicans wouldn’t even allow us an opportunity to talk about ways to protect our kids.

“It’s why we have to do something now,” he continued. “But what happened in Uvalde wasn’t just about guns, it was about neglect. The neglect of rural Texas. The neglect of the systems in this state that are supposed to keep us safe.”

He is the second Democrat to enter the Senate race against Cruz, setting up a competitive Democratic primary between Gutierrez and Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas). Allred launched his campaign in May and raised $6.2 million in the first two months since his launch.

Gutierrez in his campaign video also took aim at Cruz over the Republican’s 2021 trip to Cancun during a winter storm in Texas that left millions without power.

“I’m running against Ted Cruz because everything that we’ve seen in this state has been nothing but taking care of rich people, while the poor people, the working class, get screwed over,” Gutierrez said.

“We’ve seen bribery and corruption that is appalling. Political stunts that are tragic. And when our Senator goes to Cancun while Texans are fighting for their lives in a winter storm, that’s just indefensible,” he added.

Tags 2024 midterms Roland Gutierrez Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  2. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  5. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  6. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  7. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  8. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  9. Ron DeSantis’s culture war is not helping his chances of being president
  10. DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury ...
  11. Donald Trump is just a smaller, weaker Richard Nixon
  12. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  13. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  14. House GOP gets set to grill FBI director
  15. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  16. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  17. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  18. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
Load more