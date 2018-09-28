Cramer's comments on Kavanaugh allegations under scrutiny in close N. Dakota race

The Democrats' attacks come amid intense enthusiasm among female voters this year, many of whom have been motivated by a deep dissatisfaction with Trump.
A record number of women are also seeking public office this year, prompting 2018 to be called the “Year of the Woman.
Nonetheless GOP leaders, including President Trump, had worked aggressively to recruit Cramer to challenge Heitkamp, seeing him as the best choice to turn the seat red.
The North Dakota race has so far been dominated by Trump’s ongoing trade war with China and health care.
Tyler Axness, a North Dakota radio show host and former Democratic state legislator, said that voters are more focused on economic issues than the Supreme Court nomination.
“What’s on the minds of North Dakota voters right now is this tariff situation,” he said. “More of the economic stuff is on top of mind. Whether or not this has an impact or not, I think has yet to be seen.”
Republican operatives also expressed skepticism that Democrats would succeed in making the attacks stick.
“I don’t know what’s going to move the needle with this race,” one North Dakota GOP operative said.
“What is a big deal to American Bridge isn’t necessarily a big deal to North Dakota,” the operative added, referring to the liberal super PAC American Bridge 21st Century.