Campaign

Ramaswamy offers commission payments to supporters who fundraise for him

by Julia Mueller - 07/10/23 2:05 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday announced he’s offering a 10 percent commission to supporters who fundraise for his 2024 campaign.

“A small oligopoly of political fundraisers is already making an ungodly amount of $$ on this election. It’s disgusting. I’m breaking up that cartel,” Ramaswamy said on Twitter.

“Today we’re launching the Vivek Kitchen Cabinet: starting today, *anyone* can fundraise for the Vivek 2024 campaign & make a 10% commission. If someone else is getting rich on this, it might as well be you. Let’s go,” he said.

In a video attached to the tweet, the conservative entrepreneur said he doesn’t like “this system as it exists… But if that’s the system we’re going to have, my view is: let’s democratize that and make it possible for everybody to make money as well.”

Ramaswamy said people in the program will “have a special relationship” with him and that he’ll be calling participants to let them know how to be “most effective.” Participants will get a unique link to share with donors in order to earn the commission.

“Why should it be some member of some managerial class? That’s a secret closeted group of fundraisers in the cloistered world of politics? It shouldn’t be,” he said. 

Ramaswamy, who launched his campaign back in February, is among a dozen GOP candidates in the 2024 race, including former President Trump, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A recent national poll showed Ramaswamy in third behind DeSantis, with Trump in the lead.

