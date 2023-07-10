No Labels to launch agenda in New Hampshire

No Labels, a group pushing for a third-party presidential candidate, will launch its agenda next week in the early primary state of New Hampshire, a potential sign that the group aims to be a major player in 2024.

The group will launch what it is calling its “Common Sense” agenda at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on July 17 and will feature two national guest speakers and No Labels leaders. “Common Sense” consists of 30 ideas to tackle issues facing Americans, including the budget, immigration, energy, inflation, education and the nation’s global standing.

The news comes as the group continues its push for a third-party presidential candidate as a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump appears more likely. The group maintains that a third-party bid for the White House is viable given polls that show voters upset with the prospect of another matchup between Biden and Trump. It has already secured a spot on the ballot in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been floated as a potential contender for the group’s unity ticket.

However, many Democrats have raised concerns that a third-party candidate could hurt Biden’s chances. On Sunday, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison warned that “this is not the time in order to experiment” with third party candidates.

“This is not the time to play around on the margins. And what we see is a lot of folks who want to be relevant and try to be relevant in these elections and not looking at the big picture that we are not going to — we got to re-elect Joe Biden. We have to re-elect Kamala Harris,” Harrison said when asked about third-party challenges from progressives like Cornel West, who is seeking the Green Party nomination and is not affiliated with No Labels.