Haley raises $7.3 million in second quarter

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, her campaign announced Monday.

Haley has raised $15.6 million since launching her run, according to her campaign. Haley’s super PAC, Stand For America Inc., raised $18.7 million this quarter, bringing the total since the campaign launch to $34.3 million.

The campaign also said Haley – former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador – has $9.3 million cash on hand, and her super PAC has $17 million cash on hand.

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states. Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in the announcement.

The campaign also touted Haley’s number of donations – 160,000 from all 50 states – which exceeds the threshold required in order to participate in the Republican National Committee primary debate next month.

Still, Haley’s numbers fall short of her key competitors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced his campaign raised $20 million in the second quarter. DeSantis’s super PAC reportedly raised $130 million since it launched in early March, but $82.5 million was reportedly transferred from his state PAC.

Former President Trump told The Hill that the campaign and political action committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter.

The second quarter ended at the end of June, and campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

Haley launched her campaign in February and has been polling in the low single digits. She recently dismissed national polls and said she believed polling will turn around in her favor in the fall.