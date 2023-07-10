trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley raises $7.3 million in second quarter

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/10/23 4:24 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/10/23 4:24 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves after addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, her campaign announced Monday.

Haley has raised $15.6 million since launching her run, according to her campaign. Haley’s super PAC, Stand For America Inc., raised $18.7 million this quarter, bringing the total since the campaign launch to $34.3 million.

The campaign also said Haley – former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador – has $9.3 million cash on hand, and her super PAC has $17 million cash on hand. 

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states. Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in the announcement. 

The campaign also touted Haley’s number of donations – 160,000 from all 50 states – which exceeds the threshold required in order to participate in the Republican National Committee primary debate next month. 

Still, Haley’s numbers fall short of her key competitors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced his campaign raised $20 million in the second quarter. DeSantis’s super PAC reportedly raised $130 million since it launched in early March, but $82.5 million was reportedly transferred from his state PAC.

Former President Trump told The Hill that the campaign and political action committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter.

The second quarter ended at the end of June, and campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission. 

Haley launched her campaign in February and has been polling in the low single digits. She recently dismissed national polls and said she believed polling will turn around in her favor in the fall.

Tags 2024 presidential election Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  2. A record share of Americans is living alone
  3. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
  4. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  5. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  8. The evidence mounts that Democrats are souring on Biden
  9. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  10. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  11. Louisiana judge denies DOJ motion to stay order in social media case
  12. Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO membership, Stoltenberg says
  13. CNN’s Tapper: Trump has ‘knocked everybody in the news media off’
  14. Judge to decide fate of two Oath Keepers who breached Capitol on Jan. 6
  15. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  16. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  17. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  18. Several Walmart stores hit by credit card skimmers: What to look for
Load more