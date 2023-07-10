ND governor paying people to donate to his presidential campaign

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) announced gift cards as an incentive for donations to his 2024 presidential campaign Monday afternoon.

In a series of Twitter posts, Burgum said the first 50,000 people who donated $1 to his campaign would receive either a $20 Visa or Mastercard gift card. He said the gift cards are a response to “Bidenflation,” a term sometimes used by Republicans to refer to recent inflation occurring during President Biden’s administration.

Burgum announced his presidential campaign early last month in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, stating the economy must be the country’s top priority. He said Biden “failed to articulate” an “economic vision for the country” in his video for his own 2024 campaign.