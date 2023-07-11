trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democratic super PAC launches ad hitting GOP on reproductive rights ahead of Ohio election

by Caroline Vakil - 07/11/23 6:00 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/11/23 6:00 AM ET
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in state's constitution will not be split into two separate issues — one about abortion, and one about all other reproductive care.(AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File)
FILE – Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in state’s constitution will not be split into two separate issues — one about abortion, and one about all other reproductive care.(AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File)

A Democratic super PAC is launching a new ad on Tuesday targeting Republicans in Ohio on reproductive rights ahead of an election next month at the center of an abortion rights battle. 

Progress Action Fund released a five-figure backed ad, titled “Ohio Republicans in Your Bedroom,” and shows a couple about to have sex and reaching for a condom before being confronted by a Republican congressman.

“Sorry you can’t use those,” the Republican congressman says in the 30-second ad about the condom, later adding, “Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning birth control.”

After being told to leave the bedroom and asserting that it’s the couple’s choice to use birth control, the Republican congressman in the ad says, “I won the last election, I’m not going anywhere. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t do anything illegal.”

The ad is set to air on connected TVs, online platforms and streaming services in the Buckeye State, according to the super PAC. 

The ad comes as the state is set to hold an Aug. 8 special election over a proposed constitutional amendment. If passed, it would require at least 60 percent of Ohioans to pass amendments to the state’s constitution instead of a simple majority.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which has generated bipartisan criticism, does not say anything about abortion or reproductive rights, but it comes ahead of a potential abortion ballot measure in November, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. 

Groups working on getting the abortion rights measure on the November ballot said earlier this month more than 700,000 signatures were submitted – well over the roughly 413,000 signatures needed. 

But if the ballot measure in August passes, it would make it harder for abortion rights advocates to pass their own measure in November. The ad alleges that Republicans are looking to further curb access to reproductive rights in the state, even going as far as to ban contraceptives. 

“Despite numerous losses due to their extreme positions on reproductive rights, Republicans refuse to learn because they are beholden to their far-right base that wants a total abortion ban,” Joe Jacobson, founder and executive director of Progress Action Fund, said in a statement.

“Republicans are obsessed with telling every Ohioan what they can and cannot do in their own bedroom. The GOP should really stand for ‘Grand Old Perverts,’” he added.

Tags abortion rights Ohio ohio abortion

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. A record share of Americans is living alone
  3. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  4. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  5. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  6. House GOP introduces election reform bill
  7. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  8. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  9. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  10. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  11. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  12. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  13. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
  14. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  15. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  16. McCarthy seeks to ward off GOP uproar on spending stopgap
  17. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  18. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
Load more