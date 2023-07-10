trending:

Campaign

Rosen brings in $2.7 million in Q2 fundraising for Nevada Senate race 

by Caroline Vakil - 07/10/23 4:34 PM ET
Greg Nash
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss security threats 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Jacky Rosen’s (D-Nev.) campaign announced Monday that her campaign had brought in $2.7 million in the second quarter of fundraising this year.

Rosen’s campaign said the quarter included over 12,000 new donors, and that the Nevada Democrat ended the quarter with close to $7.5 million cash on hand. 

Rosen so far faces several Republican challengers, including former Nevada Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who lost to Republican Adam Laxalt for the GOP nominee in last cycle’s Senate race against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

Former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter is also reportedly mulling a bid.

“While Republicans fight each other in what’s gearing up to be a messy, expensive, and increasingly crowded primary, Senator Rosen is raising the resources needed to communicate with voters across the state about her work as one of the most bipartisan Senators getting things done and delivering for Nevada,” Rosen finance director Lexie Leventis said in a statement.

The nonpartisan election handicapped Cook Political Report rates the seat “lean Democrat.”

