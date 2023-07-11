trending:

Campaign

GOP group aimed at electing female candidates raises $2.3M in second quarter

by Julia Manchester - 07/11/23 7:00 AM ET
Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Winning for Women Action Fund, a group dedicated to electing GOP women candidates, and its related groups said on Tuesday that it had brought in $2.3 million during the second fundraising quarter. 

According to the group, the total includes $800,000 that will go towards Winning For Women PAC’s first ten endorsed candidates this cycle. The candidates include Republican Reps. Young Kim (Calif.), Michelle Steel (Calif.), Maria Salazar (Fla.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Ashley Hinson (Iowa), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Nancy Mace (S.C.), Monica De La Cruz (Texas), Jen Kiggans (Va.) and judge Wendy Davis, who is running for Indiana’s third congressional district. 

Winning for Women Action Fund, which raised over $17 million last cycle, is the first super PAC dedicated to electing GOP women. The group’s second quarter fundraising haul is an improvement from last quarter when it raised over $1.2 million. 

While most of the group’s endorsed incumbents and candidates so far this cycle are in “lean Republican” or “solid Republican” districts, per the Cook Political Report, the group says its investments benefit Republican women candidates as the GOP seeks to recruit more women candidates.

According to the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University, there are 33 Republican women serving in the House, compared to 92 Democratic women. In the Senate, there are nine Republican women, 15 Democratic women, and one Independent woman serving. 

“Early investments like these are critical to campaigns, and we are thrilled to help ensure these rising stars have the resources they need to win next year,” said Annie Dickerson, the group’s founder and chair. 

