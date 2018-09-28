Second O'Rourke, Cruz debate postponed amid Kavanaugh nomination

The second debate between Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCountering Iran means sanctioning terrorist militias Beto O'Rourke commits to serving full Senate term if elected, Cruz does not: report The permanent consequences of the Kavanaugh hearing MORE (R-Texas) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) has been postponed amid the Senate's consideration of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to The Associated Press.

Organizers told AP that they are looking into other dates to reschedule the debate that initially was slated for Sunday night in Houston.

The news comes after a day of emotional testimonies from Kavanaugh and the first woman to accuse him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, who both appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford, speaking publicly about the allegations for the first time, detailed a gripping account alleging that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when the two were in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh, once again, vehemently denied her allegations, calling the confirmation process a “national disgrace.”

The committee is set to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday. If the Senate approves Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday, the Senate will set up a rare procedural vote on Saturday.

Cruz and O’Rourke squared off in a fiery and contentious debate last week in Dallas, clashing over differences on immigration policy, police shootings and gun safety.

Both candidates are also scheduled to debate in San Antonio on Oct. 16.

The Texas Senate debate has gotten a groundswell of attention as polls show a tightening race in the deep-red state. Republicans are looking to protect their slim 51-49 seat majority in the Senate.

O'Rourke, a three-term congressman in an El Paso-based district, has ignited strong enthusiasm among Democrats. He’s also been a prolific fundraiser that has matched that of the Republican incumbent.

The Cook Political Report has moved the race to the “toss-up” column in a state in which Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat since 1988.