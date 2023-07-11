Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP

Republicans are divided over whether former President Trump should show up at the first Republican presidential debate scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, with some warning it would be a bad look for their party if Trump skips it.

Some Republicans think Trump is holding off on committing to the debate to exert leverage over the rules and tickets to the event.

The Republican National Committee has announced that candidates will have to pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee in order to qualify for the debate stage, a promise that Trump has so far refused to make.

Trump says his support would “depend on who the nominee was.”

Other Republicans warn that it would hurt the other candidates if Trump isn’t on stage, because fewer voters will tune in to watch the event.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who represents the state that will hold the first contest of the Republican presidential primary, the Iowa Caucuses, said Trump should attend the first debate.

“Yes, he should. I think all of our Republican candidates need to express their views on the topics that are really important not just to Iowans but to all Americans.”

Trump last month skipped Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” fundraising event in Des Moines, which drew eight other presidential candidates.

He not only snubbed the event but appeared disdainful of having to share the stage with his Republican challengers.

The Trump campaign failed to send along videotaped remarks for the event even though Ernst’s team rented two large screens to present them to the audience, according to The New York Times.

The Times also reported that Ernst’s team wanted to use a motorcycle helmet signed by all of the candidates to sell tickets, but Trump returned the helmet later than expected and merely scrawled the numbers 45 and 47, referring to his distinction as the nation’s 45th president and indicating that he expected to serve again.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.), who has endorsed Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), says Trump as the front-runner should attend the debate so that voters get a chance to examine the full range of policy views and arguments.

“The best thing is to get the candidates and their ideas in front of Republican voters in this country, and that includes him. It’s a very deep field this year and a lot of good candidates, and a robust debate that highlights their views and their differences is good for the process,” he said. “I’m all for everybody being on the stage.”

But Thune said he isn’t surprised that Trump is threatening to skip the debate.

“It seems like it’s consistent with his brand to do those types of things,” he said.

Some Republican senators, however, defended Trump’s right to make the best decision for his campaign.

“It’s up to him,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), who has endorsed Trump.

Trump’s absence from the debate would make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running in a distant second place, the focal point of the evening. GOP candidates would concentrate their fire on DeSantis in hopes of displacing him as the leading alternative to Trump.

A debate without Trump would deal a setback to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has built much of his campaign on a promise to go toe-to-toe with the former president, something other candidates have shied away from.

“As of right now, Trump doesn’t want to give Ron the opportunity to be seen on stage with him. But also, there’s Christie nipping at his heels,” said one Republican strategist who requested anonymity to discuss Trump’s political calculus.

But the strategist said Trump loves the political spotlight and may use his possible attendance as leverage to stack the debate’s rules and audience allotment in his favor as much as possible.

“I can see him using it to put leverage to change the rules in his favor. You know Trump: There isn’t a camera he doesn’t love,” the strategist added.

The debate will be broadcast by Fox News and moderated by Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Candidates must show at least 1 percent support in three national polls or 1 percent in two national polls and 1 percent in an early state poll to make the stage for the debate. They also must have at least 40,000 unique donors with at least 200 donors per state or territory in more than 20 states or territories.

A second Republican strategist predicted that Trump would skip the first debate because his lead over the DeSantis in national polls is so large and stable that he doesn’t feel the need to face his opponent.

“I don’t think he’s going to participate in Milwaukee, no,” the strategist said. “I think he should do it, but I don’t think he’s going to. I think he’s going to try to make the argument that, ‘I’m far ahead, what’s the point of dealing with the B-leaguers.’

“He’s up more than 30 points; it’s not the worst argument,” the source conceded.

A Florida Atlantic University poll published Monday showed Trump well ahead of DeSantis in Florida, leading the home-state governor by 20 points — 50 percent to 30 percent.

Trump leads DeSantis in recent national polls by an average of more than 30 percentage points.

Trump and DeSantis are the only two candidates in the field who poll consistently above 10 percent support in national polls.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Monday said Trump would be a “wimp” if he decided not to face his political opponents on stage.

“Former President Trump, the tough guy? The guy that says he’s gonna fight for America but he’s not willing to stand up, he’s gonna wimp out? Wimp out and not get on that debate stage?” Sununu said on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who famously traded barbs with Trump over the allegation of having “small hands” on the presidential debate stage in 2016, said the decision about whether to debate is up to Trump.

“I have no opinion. He’s going to make whatever decision he thinks is best for his campaign,” he said.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who also ran against Trump in 2016, said: “I think debates are good and I think it would be a good idea to hear from all the candidates.”

During a 2016 debate at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Trump declared that Paul didn’t deserve to stand on the stage because of his low polling numbers.

“Rand Paul shouldn’t even be on this stage. He’s No. 11, he’s got 1 percent in the polls, and how he got up here — there’s far too many people anyway,” Trump said.