Few Republicans confident votes will be counted accurately in 2024: poll 

Just a few Republicans are confident that votes will be counted accurately during the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published Tuesday found that just 22 percent of Republicans have high confidence that the votes for next year’s presidential race will be counted accurately.

This share stands in sharp contrast to the 71 percent of Democrats who expressed high confidence in the voting system, and signals a partisan divide that may have been prompted by years of attacks made by former President Trump and his allies on the 2020 election results.

Only 8 percent of Democrats said they had no or little confidence in whether the votes will be counted accurately, while 46 percent of Republicans said the same. Overall, less than half of Americans — 44 percent — expressed a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in the counting of the votes.

When broken down by highest level of education, 60 percent of those who received a college degree expressed high confidence in the counting of votes while 35 percent of those with no college degree said the same.

When asked about the major problems of the electoral system, Democrats were more likely to say they were more concerned about voter suppression and gerrymandering while Republicans were more likely to be concerned about voter fraud. Overall, 65 percent of Americans view gerrymandering as a major problem, 40 percent view voter suppression as a major problem and 36 percent view voter fraud the same way.

The poll also found that there was widespread support for requiring photo identification to vote, with 87 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats favoring it. Democrats were also more likely to favor polices that make it easier to vote — such as automatic voter registration, same-day voting registration and allowing everyone to use mail-in voting without providing a reason.

The survey was conducted among 1,220 adults between June 22-26 with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.